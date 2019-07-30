Gujarat: Row over blaze source - Victim's kin seeks probe

On July 26 afternoon, a major fire broke out on the fifth floor of Ganesh Genesis building located in Gota area.

Three days after a major fire broke out at an eleven-storied residential building in Gota killing one woman, the brother of the victim sought a formal investigation into the cause of the fire.

On Sunday, Mitesh Patel, brother of Anjana Patel, (55) who lived on the sixth floor of Ganesh Geneses building, submitted a written application to the Ahmedabad City Police commissioner requesting an investigation into the matter. Eight other residents were injured in the fire.

According to Patel, after the incident, it was initially reported that the fire started from two apartments — E-503 and E-504 — and then spread to the rest of the building. The apartments are owned by one Raju Patel, who deals with fire safety equipment. But on Sunday, he denied the charge and claimed that the fire started from the sixth floor and then reached his house.

"My sister died in the incident and my nephew is still in ICU, we were not looking into the matter. But when he (Raju Patel) made the false allegation that the source of the fire was our floor, we submitted an application," said Mitesh Patel.

"Apart from that, we suspect that he had stored some chemicals inside his house due to which made the fire worse. On Saturday he was spotted shifting the burnt chemical containers from his house. This was also captured by CCTVs in the society, and cops can see the footage"

The victim's brother has requested the administration to order a probe into the allegations against Rajubhai Patel about the fire and for destroying evidence.

In Denial