World’s largest ship set to sail in January 2024, check per ticket cost, facilities, route

The Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, has completed its trial run and will set sail in January 2024.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:09 PM IST

The largest cruise ship in the world, Icon of the Seas, has completed its first ocean trip in advance of its eagerly awaited 2024 launch. It is set to sail on Caribbean waters early next year. On January 27, 2024, the ship, Icon of the Seas, will join Royal Caribbean International's fleet. 

Since then, the ship has made its way back to the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, where more than 450 experts are testing the main engines, bow, propellers, and noise and vibration levels in anticipation of the ship's second round of sea trials later this year. 

Capacity and Dimensions:
A gigantic ship, the Icon of the Seas is 1,200 feet (365 metres) long and weighs 250,800 tonnes. When it departs in January 2024, it will have a crew of 2,350 and a passenger capacity of over 7,960, which will translate to 5,610 passengers. The number of passengers could increase as well. 

The ship has six Category 6 water slides, which is record-breaking. Additionally, it contains nine whirlpools and seven pools. For more details visit the official website

Accommodations:
There are several opulent amenities housed on the ship's stunning 20 decks. A water park, family spaces, updated pool decks, an aqua dome area, an aqua theatre area, enormous floor-to-ceiling windows with 220-degree views, a park with live plants, a swim-up bar and an infinity pool are just a few of its many attractions.

List of facilities and amenities provided on board:
With more than 82 per cent of rooms accommodating three or more guests and more than 70 per cent featuring balconies, it offers a variety of cabin alternatives.

Icon of the Seas was built by Royal Caribbean to provide passengers with the opportunity to choose the best perks from many holiday types while on board, including resort getaways, beach escapes, and theme park adventures. A six-slide waterpark, seven full-size swimming pools, an aqua park for families, a swim-up bar, upscale food options, arcades, live music and performances are a few of the attractions.

How much does a ticket cost?
Prices on the Icon of the Seas vary, but some start at around $1,703 (approx 1,39,707) per person. Royal Caribbean intends for the ship to sail all year. You can visit the Royal Caribbean website for all the information regarding the cruise.  

Itinerary:
The Icon of the Seas will set sail on week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami on January 27, 2024, when the ship officially begins service.

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
