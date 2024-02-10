Twitter
Who was Vivek Taneja, Indian-origin tech executive who died days after being assaulted outside Washington restaurant?

Vivek Chander Taneja, 41, died days after he was found with life-threatening injuries following a fight outside a Washington restaurant.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

An Indian-origin tech executive died earlier this week, just a few days after he was found outside a restaurant in Washington with critical injuries.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 1100 block of 15th Street Northwest outside Shoto Restaurant around 2 am for an assault on February 2. Once officers arrived, they found Vivek Taneja on the pavement. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that Taneja and an unknown man were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical, WUSA, a television station in Washington, DC, affiliated with CBS, said. Taneja was knocked to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. He died from his injuries at the hospital on Wednesday. Police are now investigating Taneja's death as a homicide.

As of yet, no one has been arrested. However, a CCTV camera did capture the suspect. The public is being asked for assistance by the Homicide Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department in identifying and tracking down the person responsible for killing Taneja.

A $25,000 reward has been offered by the police to anyone with information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Vivek Taneja was the co-founder and president of Dynamo Technologies. Taneja "led Dynamo's strategic, growth, and partnership initiatives", according to the company's website. Taneja was 41 years old and lived in Alexandria in Virginia. He graduated from the George Mason University in Virginia. Taneja is survived by his wife and a daughter.

(with inputs from PTI)

