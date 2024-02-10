Twitter
'No one will lay a finger on your firearms', promises Donald Trump if re-elected

Budget session: 'Motion of Thanks' on Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Parliament today, PM Modi likely to speak

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Lal Salaam box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal-starrer sees dull opening, earns only Rs 4.3 crore

Days before start of IPL 2024, CSK skipper makes a big revelation: 'Important to earn...'

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Meet actor who became a star overnight, gave many superhit films, was once troubled by stardom, got rejected for...

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: Shahid, Kriti's film starts slow, mints Rs 6.5 crore

9 suspense, mystery and crime thrillers to watch this weekend

Players with most doubles in IPL history

10 protein-rich dry fruits to include in your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Meet actor who became a star overnight, gave many superhit films, was once troubled by stardom, got rejected for...

Meet actress who worked in over 150 TV shows over 27 years, then quit acting, left her husband, became a monk due to..

'No one will lay a finger on your firearms', promises Donald Trump if re-elected

Trump vowed to rescind a rule restricting sales of gun accessories known as pistol braces and other restrictions put in place by the Biden administration.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race, said on Friday that if re-elected he would reverse all the gun restrictions enacted by President Joe Biden.

Speaking to thousands of supporters at an event organized by the National Rifle Association (NRA), Trump vowed to rescind a rule restricting sales of gun accessories known as pistol braces and other restrictions put in place by the Biden administration.

"Every single Biden attack on gun owners and manufacturers will be terminated my very first week back in office, perhaps my first day," Trump said in a speech to thousands of supporters at the Great American Outdoor show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The NRA enthusiastically backed Trump during the 2016 race and throughout his administration, cheering him on as he appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court and adopted a series of steps sought by the influential gun lobby. These included designating firearm shops as essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to stay open.

Seeing conservative gun owners as critical to his re-election chances, Trump has continued to court them aggressively. He told the crowd on Friday that if he is re-elected "no one will lay a finger on your firearms" and boasted about how he resisted pressure to implement gun restrictions during his term in the White House from 2017 to 2021.

"During my four years nothing happened, and there was great pressure on me having to do with guns. We did nothing, we didn't yield," Trump said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

