Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Who is Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the new acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan?

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir is from the eastern Paktika province and it is said he belongs to the Zadran tribe.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: May 17, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

Who is Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the new acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan?
Image: Twitter

Talibans Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in a special decree has appointed Mawlawi Abdul Kabir as the new acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan. It is reported that acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is unwell and until he recovers, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir will serve as the head of the Taliban government, TOLO News reported.

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund has served as the Prime Minister of the Taliban government since the group's return to power in 2021.

Although the Taliban authorities have not provided any details about Mullah Hassan's illness, sources had previously said that he was suffering from heart disease, Khaama Press reported.

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir is from the eastern Paktika province and it is said he belongs to the Zadran tribe.

He served as the governor of Nangarhar province during the former regime of the Taliban from 1996-2001.

It is said after the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001, he then served as the head of the Peshawar Council.

Mawlawi Kabir is one of the senior members of the Taliban who has played a significant role in the group' negotiations with the US in Qatar, which resulted in the signing of the Doha Agreement between the US and the Taliban.

After the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, Mawlawi Kabir was initially appointed as the assistant to the economic deputy of Mullah Hasan and later as the political deputy of the Taliban Prime Minister, Khaama Press reported.

READ | Who are Shireen Mazari and Falak Naz? Know why they are trending heavily on social media

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: WB Class 10 Board result to be declared on this date, Check time, direct link, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.