Who are Shireen Mazari and Falak Naz? Know why they are trending heavily on social media

Dr Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz (Photo - Twitter)

As turmoil continues to rise in Pakistan, two more notable members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have been arrested by the authorities. This comes shortly after Imran Khan was arrested and released by the government. These two PTI members are Shireen Mazari and Falak Naz.

According to a tweet posted by the official Twitter account of the Pakistani opposition party PTI, both Dr Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz Chitrali have been arrested by the police. This has further sparked a fresh round of protests against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

The PTI Twitter handle tweeted, “Dr Shireen Mazari & Senator Falak Naz Chitrali have been picked up again from outside Adiyala Jail immediately after their release on IHC’s orders. This is absolutely shameful, especially after medical reports confirmed health problems!”

Dr Shireen Mazari & Senator Falak Naz Chitrali have been picked up again from outside Adiyala Jail immediately after their release on IHC’s orders. This is absolutely shameful, especially after medical reports confirmed health problems! — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 16, 2023

The two PTI leaders were arrested by Islamabad police while they were right outside Adiyala Jail, despite the orders of the High Court which termed their arrest illegal. The Islamabad Police has claimed that the two were causing disturbances.

Shortly after their arrest, both Shireen Mazari and Falak Naz started trending heavily on social media, with many PTI supporters and Pakistani citizens demanding their urgent release. Here is all you need to know about the two PTI leaders.

Who are Senator Falak Naz and Dr Shireen Mazari?

Falak Naz is a politician who is a part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a party headed by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Naz is currently serving as a member of the Senate of Pakistan from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since March 2021, and hails from the Chitral district.

Dr Shireen Mizari is also a part of Imran Khan-led PTI and served as the former Federal Minister of Human Rights of Pakistan under the leadership of Khan. She is the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Member of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The uproar in Pakistan began when Imran Khan was arrested by Islamabad police related to the Al Qadir Trust case, where he was accused of misappropriation of funds. Since his arrest, PTI supporters have roused protests and wreaked havoc across the country.