Watch: NASA releases alarming animation tracking 30 years of sea level rise

NASA releases alarming animation | Photo: Pixabay

A new animation has been released by NASA tracking the average sea level rise in the last 30 years. The sea level around the globe has risen significantly because of the Earth's temperature rise. As the Earth is becoming warmer, the polar ice caps melt at a fast pace. This new video released by the agency indicates global warming.

The sea level rise will majorly affect the coastal towns around the world. In February this year, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the world that the rate at which sea levels are rising across the world could lead to "a mass exodus of entire populations on a biblical scale".

Now a terrifying animation demonstrating the extent of sea level rise in the last three decades has been released by NAS's scientific visualisation studio. According to NASA, these visualisations use the visual metaphor of a submerged porthole window to observe how far our oceans rose between 1993 and 2022.

NASA said that from 3,000 years ago to about 100 years ago, the sea level rose naturally and declined slightly, creating only a little change in the overall water level rise.

Over the past 100 years, global temperatures have risen about 1 degree C (1.8 degrees F), with sea level response to that warming totalling about 160 to 210 mm (with about half of that amount occurring since 1993), or about 6 to 8 inches. And the current rate of sea-level rise is unprecedented over the past several millennia.

