Viral video: US rapper Lil Uzi Vert gets pink diamond implanted into his forehead worth Rs 175 crore

American songwriter and rapper Symere Bysil Woods, professionally known as Lil Uzi Vert, surpassed his love for diamonds to an insane level after he implanted a pink diamond into his forehead. According to the news reports, the diamond implanted into his forehead is worth a whopping 24 million dollars (Rs 175 crore).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 05, 2021, 01:08 PM IST

American songwriter and rapper Symere Bysil Woods, professionally known as Lil Uzi Vert, surpassed his love for diamonds to an insane level after he implanted a pink diamond into his forehead. According to the news reports, the diamond implanted into his forehead is worth a whopping 24 million dollars (Rs 175 crore).

The 26-year-old songwriter, who is known to lead a luxurious life has outdone himself this time with the forehead diamond.

On February 3, 2021, the MTV Video Music Award-winning rapper shared a video of himself on Instagram, sporting the diamond piercing, and wrote, "Beauty is pain".


Earlier on January 30, the rapper took to Twitter and revealed his plans, saying he has been paying for natural pink diamond since 2017.

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.” he said

However, his bizarre transformation has evoked mixed reaction by netizens. Many made fun of him, while some compared him to Vision from the Marvel's Avengers movies.

Earlier, he posted a video on social and some pictures of himself with the diamond implant where blood could be seen dripping down from his forehead.

He tweeted "If I don't get it took out the right way I could die. No seriously".

