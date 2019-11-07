A $1.3 mn gold toilet with over 40,000 diamonds & bulletproof seat goes viral

Gone those days when gold and diamonds was just used for ornaments, now these expensive metals have reached to toilet seats.

A diamond-studded, gold toilet is making a buzz on social media. Created by a Hong Kong jeweller, this rarest of the rare toilet seat was unveiled at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

The gold toilet costs a whopping 12 million yuan or $1.3 million.

If you though just gold makes this toilet rare, wait! While gold toilets aren’t uncommon, this toilet a seat made of bulletproof glass that encases 40,815 small diamonds. The diamonds weigh a whopping 334.68 carats, as reported by the Daily Mail.

A gold toilet decorated with 40,815 pieces of 334.68-carat diamond on its bullet-proof glass lid is on display at the 2nd China International Import Expo in Shangha. The toilet is expected to set a Guinness World Record on the afternoon of Nov. 6, local media reported. pic.twitter.com/Kh9kqRumar — China News(@Echinanews) November 5, 2019

The founder of the brand Coronet, Aaron Shum declined to reveal if the lavish toilet had attracted any potential buyers. He also said he was not willing to sell it.

"We would like to build a diamond art museum so that more people can enjoy it," Mr. Shum told Daily Mail.

The gold toilet has taken social media by storm. While some have praised it, others have found the creation absurd. Take a look...

How about fighting poverty instead of exhibiting a golden toilet? — Trek kie47 (@Trekkie_47_1701) November 5, 2019bullet-proof seat

— Namrata Soni (@navee_s7) November 5, 2019

A gold toilet, ok, but a bulletproof seat? — Nick Paul (@nickpaul2005) November 5, 2019