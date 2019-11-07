Trending#

A $1.3 mn gold toilet with over 40,000 diamonds & bulletproof seat goes viral

The gold toilet costs a whopping 12 million yuan or $1.3 million.


Updated: Nov 7, 2019, 10:41 AM IST

Gone those days when gold and diamonds was just used for ornaments, now these expensive metals have reached to toilet seats.  

A diamond-studded, gold toilet is making a buzz on social media. Created by a Hong Kong jeweller, this rarest of the rare toilet seat was unveiled at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. 

The gold toilet costs a whopping 12 million yuan or $1.3 million.

If you though just gold makes this toilet rare, wait! While gold toilets aren’t uncommon, this toilet a seat made of bulletproof glass that encases 40,815 small diamonds.  The diamonds weigh a whopping 334.68 carats, as reported by the Daily Mail. 

The founder of the brand Coronet, Aaron Shum declined to reveal if the lavish toilet had attracted any potential buyers. He also said he was not willing to sell it.

"We would like to build a diamond art museum so that more people can enjoy it," Mr. Shum told Daily Mail.

The gold toilet has taken social media by storm. While some have praised it, others have found the creation absurd. Take a look...

