Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

US Jet successfully destroys 'unidentified object' over Canada, says PM Justin Trudeau

The Department of Defence claimed two US F-22 fighter planes and Canadian CF-18 and CP-140 aircraft tracked the object until it drifted into Canadian territory.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

US Jet successfully destroys 'unidentified object' over Canada, says PM Justin Trudeau
PM Justin Trudeau

The US downed yet another flying object on Saturday. This time over Canada in a closely coordinated action between the militaries of the two countries.

The Saturday shooting was the the third by the US starting with the downing of the Chinese spy balloon on February 4 after it had drifted across the American mainland for a week entering the US through Alaska on January 28. Another object was blown out of the skies on Friday over Alaska.

There was no word from both the US and Canada on the origin, ownership and purpose of the object downed on Saturday.

Following a call between the Prime Minister of Canada and the US President, President Biden authorised US fighter aircraft assigned to North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) to work with Canada to take down a high-altitude airborne object over northern Canada today," said the US Department of Defence on Saturday.

NORAD detected the object on Friday over Alaska. Two US F-22 fighter jets monitored the object to study and characterize it, the Department of Defence said and added the monitoring continued till the object floated into Canadian airspace, with the US jets joined by Canadian CF-18 and CP-140 aircraft.

Also, READ: Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll exceeds 28,000, rescue efforts continue

A US F-22 shot down the object in Canadian territory using an AIM 9X finally, in a mission closely coordinated by US and Canadian authorities.

There had been no statement from Canada till the filing of this report.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels put internet on fire
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.