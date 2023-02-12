Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll exceeds 28,000, rescue efforts continue

Turkey-Syria earthquake (Photo: Reuters)

Turkey-Syria earthquake: The death toll in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday has risen to 28,192, according to CNN. Syrian civil defence organization White Helmets reports 3,575 documented deaths; 2,167 of these occurred in rebel-controlled northwest.

Syrian state television, citing the country's health ministry, reports that 1,408 more fatalities have occurred in areas under government control.

The Indian Embassy in Turkey tweeted on Saturday that the body of an Indian person who had been missing since the February 6 earthquake in Turkey had been discovered beneath the rubble of a hotel in Malatya. Vijay Kumar, the deceased, was visiting Turkey for business.

"We received a report yesterday that his luggage and passport were found but there wasn't a body. We were hoping for his well-being, that he would have escaped. His father had passed away around a month back and now this has happened," said Gaurav Kala, a relative of Vijay Kumar.

Upon hearing the devastating news, Kumar's loved ones were left in a state of disbelief. There was no comforting them as they sobbed uncontrollably. His mother, wife, and 6-year-old kid are left behind. About a month and a half ago, he lost his father.

"We received a call from Embassy in the afternoon. They wanted confirmation for identification, so we told them about a mark on the left hand. He worked in a company in Bengaluru & left from here on 22nd Jan. He was scheduled to return on 20th Feb,” said Kala.

Kumar's mortal remains were found on Saturday, according to the Indian Embassy in Turkey.

"We inform you with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since the February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip," the Embassy said in a tweet.

"Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family," it added.

After two "biggest natural disaster" earthquakes rocked Turkey earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs said that 10 Indians were injured in rural areas. In spite of one citizen's disappearance, they remain secure.

"There are 10 individuals who are stuck in some remote parts of the affected area but they are safe. We have one Indian national missing, on a business visit to Turkey`s Malatya. And he has not been traced for the last two days. We are in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru," Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, had said at a media briefing on Operation Dost.

(With inputs from ANI)