US: Deadly tornadoes tear through Mississippi, kill 23; visuals show catastrophe

The extremely powerful and large tornadoes destroyed buildings and knocked out power in multiple states.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

A night of tornadoes left behind a trail of devastation in the US state of Mississippi on Friday. The extremely powerful and large tornadoes destroyed buildings and knocked out power in multiple states. Scary visuals surfaced online showing glimpes of the furious tornado. 

 

 

 

Residents battled against severe weather that produced hail as big as golf balls. At least 23 people died and dozens more injured. Four people are missing in the state. Significant destruction was reported from the towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork from a tornado that swept northeast at 113 kph without weakening. 

 

 

“To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!,” the National Weather Service issued a dramatic and no-nonsense alert. 

“You are in a life-td in piles of rubble and gas leaks were also reported. Some law enforcement units were also unaccounted for in Sharkey. Search and rescue operations are still underway. 

 

hreatening situation,” it added. "Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."

People were trappe

 

The tornado was a supercell, which is “the nasty type of storms that brew the deadliest tornado and most damaging hail in the United States”, University of Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Walker Ashley was quoted as saying. 

(Inputs from PTI)

