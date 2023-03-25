US: Deadly tornadoes tear through Mississippi, kill 23; visuals show catastrophe | Photo: Twitter

A night of tornadoes left behind a trail of devastation in the US state of Mississippi on Friday. The extremely powerful and large tornadoes destroyed buildings and knocked out power in multiple states. Scary visuals surfaced online showing glimpes of the furious tornado.

Video and a still image of the Rolling Forks, Mississippi tornado.



This was a violent tornado and we will never forget some of the things we’ve experienced on this night. @wx_Frankie pic.twitter.com/aMovy36qyo — Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) March 25, 2023

This what a tornado looks like pic.twitter.com/sgeNHkCXoW — Nature Is Scary (@NatureScary) March 25, 2023

Residents battled against severe weather that produced hail as big as golf balls. At least 23 people died and dozens more injured. Four people are missing in the state. Significant destruction was reported from the towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork from a tornado that swept northeast at 113 kph without weakening.

The devastating tornado aftermath in Mississippi this morning. Rolling Fork.pic.twitter.com/tdLqGvd4u7 — Suburban Black Man (@niceblackdude) March 25, 2023

“To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!,” the National Weather Service issued a dramatic and no-nonsense alert.

The tornado was a supercell, which is “the nasty type of storms that brew the deadliest tornado and most damaging hail in the United States”, University of Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Walker Ashley was quoted as saying.

(Inputs from PTI)