World

World

'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

He stated that the Maldives remains committed to fostering a "positive and constructive dialogue" with all its partners, particularly its neighbours.

ANI

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 09:27 AM IST

After the derogatory remarks made by Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India on social media, Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.

He stated that the Maldives remains committed to fostering a "positive and constructive dialogue" with all its partners, particularly its neighbours. 

In a post shared on X, Moosa Zameer stated, "The recent remarks against foreign leaders and our close neighbours are unacceptable and do not reflect the official position of the Government of #Maldives. We remain committed to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with all our partners, especially our neighbours, based on mutual respect and understanding."

A massive uproar erupted after a Maldivian deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster. 

Her post even featured images of PM Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep. A section of India's film fraternity, too, came out in support of PM Modi and strongly criticised the derogatory remarks by Maldivian leaders against the country and its leader. They also voiced support for PM Modi's call for promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep. 

On Sunday, former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the use of 'hateful language' against India by government officials on social media, saying New Delhi has always been a good friend to the island nation.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Solih posted, "I condemn the use of hateful language against India by Maldivian government officials on social media."

He stressed that "India has always been a good friend to the Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age-old friendship between our two countries." 

Meanwhile, former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid said the objectionable remarks against the former and fellow Indian natives on social media are 'reprehensible' and 'odious'.

Calling on the Maldivian government to identify the officials responsible and reprimand them, the former Foreign minister on his official X handle posted, "Derogatory remarks made by two Deputy Ministers of the current Maldives Government, and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition, towards Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India in social media is reprehensible and odious."

