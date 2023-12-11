UK PM Rishi Sunak gets locked out of 10 Downing Street home briefly, video surfaces

Rishi Sunak was with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte when he encountered the awkward moment.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was briefly locked out of 10 Downing Street, his official residence in London on Friday. He was with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte when he encountered the awkward moment. Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, wherein Sunak can be seen pushing the iconic black door.

The two wait for a custodian to open the door. A few seconds later, the leaders are seen trying to find a way to enter the residence. Moments later, the door finally opened and they went inside. Check out the viral video here: