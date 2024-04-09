Twitter
Total solar eclipse begins across North America, watch video here

The moon crept across the face of the sun as seen from Earth in a moment of cosmic alignmentthat was both unfathomably mysterious and exactly predicted; it was now casting its shadow across the United States.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 12:36 AM IST

The partial shadow entered the United States in Texas shortly after noon local time, and the "totality" minutes started a little over an hour later. The path of the sun's total eclipse currently runs from southern Texas to northern Maine. 

The uncommon occurrence is an unparalleled astronomical encounter. Millions of people will have exceptionally easy access to today's eclipse. Not only was it a spectacular time of darkness, but it was also highly anticipated because it was the only total solar eclipse that would be visible from the contiguous United States until 2044. Although today's eclipse may be visible to millions of Americans, a small group in Texas was among the first to witness it.

On Monday, the total eclipse crossed into Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT after starting in Mexico at roughly 11:07 a.m. PDT. At 3:35 p.m. EDT in Maine, it will end. There will be a longer partial eclipse. You might be able to see part of the eclipse even if you are not in the path of totality and will not be able to witness the entire event. 

 

 

 

