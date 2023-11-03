This country tops McKinsey's employee well-being survey, India ahead of Japan, China; check ranks

Asking more than 30,000 employees across 30 countries, McKinsey's employee well-being survey finds that employees who had positive work experiences reported better holistic health, are more innovative at work, and have improved job performance.

Recently a global survey was conducted by McKinsey Health Institute about countries having the best employee wellbeing. They found out that India has the second best employee wellbeing in the world, preceded by Turkey scoring the highest at 78%, BNN Bloomberg reports.

As per the survey, India is ahead of China and Japan and scored 76% in the survey. Whereas Japan has been ranked the lowest, having scored 25%. China takes third place with a score of 75%. The global average was 57%.

According to Times Now, the survey results come at a time when India has been debating Narayan Murthy’s suggestion for young Indians to work 70 hours a week. This suggestion made by the Infosys founder was received with a lot of support among CEOs of various tech firms. There were others as well who disagreed with Murthy.

According to International Labour Organisation (ILO) data updated in 2023, Indians are amongst the hardest workers in the world, dedicating 47.7 hours per week per employed person.