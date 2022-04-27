These 5 countries to face fuel shortage after fire breaks out in Russian oil depot

(Image Source: Reuters)

Intense fighting continues as the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 63 today. Amid heavy losses, Ukraine on Monday, attacked the Russian city of Bryansk. Ukrainian troops fired missiles, destroying an oil depot situated in the city. The magnitude of the fire can be gauged by looking at the plumes of flames and smoke. The flames that erupted after the explosion looked no less than a volcano.

Russia's energy ministry said in a statement that Monday's fire had damaged a diesel fuel depot in Bryansk. Officials are looking into the consequences of the incident. The Ministry of Power has said that there will be no shortage of fuel due to the massive fire at an oil depot in the western part of the country.

According to the ministry, the supply of fuel to consumers has not been interrupted and there is enough diesel fuel in the region for 15 days. The oil depot is owned by Transneft Druzhba, a subsidiary of state-run Transneft, which operates the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline carrying crude oil to Europe.

Even though Russia is underestimating the damage caused by the fire in the oil depot, the NATO does not agree with it. NATO expert Thomas C Theiner tweeted, "If fire breaks out at Druzhba oil pipeline pump, Russia's only oil pipeline in Europe is destroyed. Meaning Germany, Austria and Hungary will no longer get Russian oil."

Let us tell you that the Druzhba pipeline stretches for 5500 km. It sends crude oil to Siberia, the Urals and the Caspian Sea through several EU countries. The pipeline continues to run through Mozier in Belarus, where it splits into a northern and a southern branch.

The northern branch runs through Belarus and Poland to Germany. While the southern branch passes through Ukraine. Later oil is supplied to Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary through various routes. 1.2-1.4 million barrels of oil is sent a day through this pipeline.

About 70% to 85% of Russia's crude oil imports come through western ports on the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea. Most of the imports into Europe are done through oil tankers and ports.

Meanwhile, Polish and Bulgarian officials said Tuesday that Moscow is cutting off natural gas deliveries to their countries due to their refusal to pay in Russian rubles, a demand made by President Vladimir Putin after sanctions were levied against his nation over the invasion of Ukraine.

