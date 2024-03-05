Twitter
Super Tuesday 2024: Key day in US Presidential polls as Trump aims to trounce last rival Haley

Mar 05, 2024

Donald Trump will aim to deliver a Super Tuesday knockout blow to his lone challenger for the Republican U.S. presidential nomination, Nikki Haley, as 15 states hold Republican contests on the biggest voting day of the primary season.

The former president, who has dominated the Republican campaign from the start despite his litany of criminal charges, has swept all but one of the contests so far, winnowing a sprawling Republican field of candidates down to two.

While Trump cannot win enough delegates on Tuesday to formally clinch the nomination, another dominant performance would essentially end any remaining sliver of suspense. Tuesday's contests will award more than one-third of Republican delegates - and more than 70% of the number needed to secure the nomination.

A third consecutive nomination for Trump would set up a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden in November's election. Biden is expected to win Tuesday's Democratic contests easily, though activists opposed to Biden's Israel policy are calling on Muslim Americans and progressives to vote "uncommitted" in Minnesota in protest.

Haley, a former U.N. ambassador under Trump, has faced mounting questions about how long she will continue her long-shot campaign, particularly after losing her home state of South Carolina 10 days ago.

She has not made any promises beyond Super Tuesday, and her campaign has not scheduled any public events on Tuesday or beyond.

"As much as everybody wants to go and push me out, I'm not ready to get out yet," she told Fox News in an interview on Tuesday morning.

Trump was leading Haley in every Super Tuesday state where public polling data was available, according to poll tracking website 538. In California and Texas, which together account for more than 300 delegates, Trump was ahead by an average of more than 50 percentage points.

But Haley allies see a narrow window of opportunity to eke out a win in states including Virginia, Massachusetts and Vermont, which have more of the wealthy, college-educated voters who tend to support her candidacy.

Those three states are also among several on Super Tuesday that do not require primary voters be registered Republicans. Independent and moderate voters have favored Haley over Trump in early voting states, according to exit polls from Edison Research.

Asked if he would reach out to Haley after Tuesday's results, Trump said his focus was on Biden.

"I think we're going to win every state tonight," he told Fox News in a separate interview.

TRUMP'S VULNERABILITIES

Trump's advisers have said they expect him to eliminate Haley mathematically no later than March 19; at that point, two-thirds of the states will have voted. Trump is scheduled to begin his first criminal trial six days later in New York, where he is charged with falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Haley scored her first victory on Sunday in Washington, D.C., becoming the first woman ever to win a Republican presidential primary. While Haley has failed to slow Trump's momentum, her challenge has highlighted some of his potential vulnerabilities in a general election. She has repeatedly noted that she reached 40% in some state contests, arguing that her performance shows independents and moderate Republicans harbor unease about a second Trump term. Terri Johnson, 57, a Haley supporter, said Haley had a better chance of defeating Biden in November.

"I feel like she would bring the Never Trumpers in and the Republicans would win in November," she said at a Haley rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday.
Nicholas Thompson, a 43-year-old Trump supporter, dismissed Haley as a "RINO" - a Republican in Name Only.

"Trump doesn't want to start any new wars, and he'll secure the border," Thompson said on Monday, as he showed his father and stepmother around the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that states cannot remove Trump from their ballots based on a U.S. constitutional amendment barring insurrectionists from holding office.

The decision, while a victory for Trump, was also a reminder of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by a mob of his supporters.

Trump faces both federal and state charges for election interference, though it is not clear whether either case will reach trial before November's election. In addition to those two cases and this month's upcoming hush-money trial, he has been indicted on federal charges for retaining classified documents after leaving office.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in every case and claimed without evidence that they are part of a Democratic conspiracy to prevent him from returning to power.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

 

 

