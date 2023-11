Strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Patna, Lucknow, other North Indian cities, epicentre in Nepal

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake was felt in Nepal on Friday night, the National Center for Seismology said. The tremors were also felt in North India, including Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, and Bihar, but local officials had no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.