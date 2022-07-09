Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns: What will happen if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns

File Photo

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has resigned, making way for an all-party government in the country. Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence earlier today as protestors demanded his resignation amidst the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

Thousands of citizens took to the streets to participate in what is being termed as the Sri Lanka’s biggest protest earlier in the day. The country is struggling for survival by managing aid from India and other countries while the leaders are trying to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund.

The protests demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation overran the compound of the presidential palace in Colombo. Some protestors entered the President’s nearby office while the man was safely escorted to another place.

The internet is full of viral videos showing suitcases being loaded on a Sri Lanka Navy Ship. Many claim that the suitcases belong to the fleeing President.

As the country’s Prime Minister has already resigned from duties, here’s what will happen if President Rajapaksa resigns too.

Sri Lankan Constitution on President’s resignation

According to the Sri Lankan Constitution, if the office of the President gets vacant before the expiration of his term of office, the country’s Parliament will elect a new President from one of its members.

The assigned person will then hold office for the rest of the period of the term of office of the resigning President.

Here’s how long does this process take

After the President announces his resignation, the process to announce a new one must be initiated within a month.

Here’s how the process will be conducted

As per law, the Parliament must meet within three days of the President’s resignation. The Secretary-General of Parliament is then expected to inform the Parliament about the President’s resignation.

What happens if more than one person is nominated as President in Parliament?

If more than one person is nominated to be the next President, a secret ballot will be taken. The new President will then be elected by an absolute majority of votes cast.