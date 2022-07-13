Sri Lanka economic crisis: People praise Narendra Modi government for helping them

(Image Source: ANI)

Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since independence. Amidst the deepening economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa along with his wife has fled to Maldives. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the Western Province of the country.

Amid the political and economic instability, essential items have gone out of the market. One has to pay a heavy price for whatever is available. In the midst of all this crisis, the people of Sri Lanka are praising the Modi government. On Tuesday, people were seen waiting in long queues for hours to get gas cylinders in the Bambalapitiya area of the capital Colombo.

People were seen cursing the government for their present state. A local resident complained that the government here has eaten up everything. Corruption here is at its peak. "It has been three months since I got a gas cylinder. Now the policemen are demanding 1000 Sri Lankan rupees as bribe. Only then will we get a cylinder. This is besides the price of the gas cylinder," said one man.

A man standing in the queue was all praise for the Modi government. He said that at a time when their government ate-up everything, the Modi government is helping them.

How much debt Sri Lanka has?

Sri Lanka is going through its worst crisis since independence. It does not have money to buy essential goods. This year, a loan of USD 8 billion was to be repaid. Due to non-payment of this loan on time, Sri Lanka has been declared a defaulter. By 2026, it needs USD 25 billion in any case so that it can pay loan installments and import essential goods.

India has so far sent an aid of USD 3.8 billion to Sri Lanka, on the basis of which the people of Sri Lanka are getting food. Apart from this, it has also promised to send additional consignments of diesel and petrol. On the other hand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is making efforts to get loan to Sri Lanka from International Monetary Fund (IMF).