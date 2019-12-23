Saudi Court sentences five to death in Jamal Khashoggi murder case

Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor informed on Monday.

"The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing," the prosecutor said in a statement.â€‹

Three persons have also been awarded jail terms in connection with the case.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

The columnist had gone into self-imposed exile in the United States, where he wrote a column for The Washington Post, which was often critical of the crown prince.

The death sparked a global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince's image and imperilling ambitious plans to diversify the economy of the world's top oil exporter and open up cloistered Saudi society.

Riyadh had offered numerous contradictory explanations for Khashoggi's disappearance before saying he was killed in a rogue operation, in a case that has sparked a global outcry, opened the kingdom to possible sanctions and tarnished the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

At an investment conference in Riyadh a few weeks after the murder, the crown prince called it a "heinous crime" and a "painful incident", promising to bring to justice those responsible.

The CIA, according to a report, believed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul complicating US President Donald Trump's efforts to preserve ties with a key US ally.