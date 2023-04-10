Royal Family: Will King Charles wear India’s Kohinoor diamond on crown during coronation ceremony?

King Charles III with Kohinoor diamond crown (File photo)

The death of Queen Elizabeth last year rocked the United Kingdom to its core, as the rule of the longest-reigning monarch came to an end in the nation. Now, Queen Elizabeth’s son King Charles III has taken the throne, making it official with a lavish coronation ceremony next month.

King Charles III coronation ceremony is set to take place in May 2023, making this the first British crowning set to take place in the social media era. Charles’ wife Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned during the coronation ceremony.

One of the major questions which arose after the date of the coronation was fixed was, will King Charles III or Queen Consort Camilla wear the Kohinoor diamond, which has been a reason for tensions between India and the UK for over a century.

The Kohinoor diamond is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, measures up to over 105 carats, and is a part of the Crown Jewels in the United Kingdom. The diamond has origins back in India and was worn by a Sikh king before it was seized by the East India Company centuries ago.

Will King Charles wear Kohinoor diamond?

To answer the question, King Charles III will not be wearing the Kohinoor diamond at the coronation ceremony since it’s not a part of his crown. King Charles will be crowned with the massive, jewel-encrusted St Edward’s crown at the coronation.

Further, Queen Consort Camilla will also not be wearing the Kohinoor diamond on her crown, as she will be wearing the resized version of Queen Mary’s crown. The Kohinoor diamond is a part of Queen Victoria’s crown and is currently placed in the Tower of London with all other crown jewels.

After Elizabeth’s death, the Kohinoor became a major talk in India as several agencies and social media users prompted the UK authorities to hand over the stone back to India and remove it from the Crown Jewels.

