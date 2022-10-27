King Charles III may sideline Prince Harry, Andrew as royal stand-in

British King Charles III planned to limit the number of royals who may represent him while he was away on Thursday, thereby disqualifying Prince Harry and the Duke of York as non-working royals.

According to The Daily Telegraph and the BBC, who cited sources, King Charles is anticipated to change the "Regency Act" to include his sister Anne, the Princess Royal, and his brothers Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

The Telegraph reported the amendments could go before parliament "within weeks", quoting "royal insiders" as saying it was a "logical step". (Also Read: 75 percent Twitter staff to be laid off? Elon Musk clarifies rumours

Buckingham Palace has not officially commented.

Only Charles's wife Camilla, Prince William, Harry, Andrew, and his daughter Beatrice, who is not even a working royal, are on the list of royals who can temporarily act on the 73-year-old monarch's behalf if he is absent or ill.

A longer list would enable the Palace to avoid Harry, who has resigned from his position as a working royal and now resides in the US, and Andrew, who has retired from public life due to his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of having sex with a minor. However, the Palace could do this without directly excluding them.

Daily Express royal reporter Richard Palmer tweeted that amendments "to create more stand-ins for the King is now a priority, sources have confirmed".

He said this would mean "the King never has to ask non-working royals such as Harry, Andrew or Beatrice to stand in for him".

According to the BBC, the position entails signing paperwork and welcoming ambassadors.

Stephen Benn, a Labour peer in the House of Lords, questioned the current position where Andrew and Harry can utilise these powers when the regency issue was brought up on Monday.

"Is it not time for the government to approach the King to see whether a sensible amendment can be made to this Act?" Benn asked.

Senior Tory peer Nicholas True appeared to confirm such discussion, saying that the government "will always consider what arrangements are needed to ensure resilience in our constitutional arrangements".

He added that "in the past we have seen that the point of accession has proved a useful opportunity to consider the arrangements in place".

Queen Elizabeth II suffered ill health during the last year of her life.