Rihanna extends support to farmers' protest in Delhi, questions internet shutdown

The popstar's tweet evoked reactions from fans and celebrity followers and caused her to trend on the microblogging platform.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 03, 2021, 11:44 AM IST

US pop superstar Rihanna faced a lot of criticism on Tuesday after she waded into ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi against government's farm laws.

"Why aren't we talking about this?" the 32-year-old said, sharing a news report about the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana. It may be recalled that internet services were suspended in many regions after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. 

The popstar's tweet evoked reactions from fans and celebrity followers and caused her to trend on the microblogging platform. 

Soon after Rihanna's tweet, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted calling her a fool and a dummy. Kangana also said the protesting farmers were terrorists.

Ranaut wrote: "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

On the other hand, Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh reacted to the development in the most subtle way. He took to his Instagram story and shared a photo of Rihanna with the song 'Run This Town' by Jay Z playing in the backdrop.

Notably, other celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Diljit Dosanjh have earlier come out in support of the farmers on Twitter. Diljit also had a Twitter spat with the 'Queen' actor following their contrasting views on the protesting farmers."Yes! Thank you so much Rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED," Canadian YouTuber, comedian, talk show host, and actress Lily Singh tweeted. 

The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in several districts of the state till 5 pm on February 3.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.

