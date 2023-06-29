Photo: Reuters | "Presumed human remains" recovered from Titan submersible debris returned to land

The newest breakthrough is an investigation into what happened when the Titan submarine imploded fatally while en route to the Titanic catastrophe. A critical component of the inquiry into why the submersible sank with all five aboard, is the return of its wreckage to port at St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to the US Coast Guard, experts have found what they believe to be human remains within the Titan sub, which collapsed while being moved to the sinking of the Titanic, killing five people. The government said, "United States medical experts is doing an official examination of presumed human remains that have been thoroughly gathered."

British adventurer Hamish Harding, French submarine specialist Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, were all there. At a depth of over two miles, the Titan sub, which was roughly the size of an SUV car, collapsed beneath the immense force of the North Atlantic, killing all likely instantaneously.

A challenging search and recovery effort came to an end earlier that day when damaged debris from the tiny submersible came out in eastern Canada. According to the organisation, the debris will now be transported onboard a US Coast Guard cutter to a US port for additional investigation.

According to Captain Jason Neubauer, head of the US investigation into the incident, "there is still a significant amount of research that needs to be done to comprehend the events that led to the tragic collapse of the Titan and to make sure such an event doesn't happen again."

READ | Titan submersible debris returned to land days after fatal implosion, pics surface

At a Canadian Coast Guard station in St. John's, Newfoundland, television photos showed what looked to be the Titan sub's nose cone and a panel on the side with circuits and cables hanging out being hauled from a ship to a flat-bottom truck. According to Pelagic Research, the New York-based business that operates the Odysseus remote-operated vehicle employed in the hunt for the tragic submersible has completed the overseas search-and-recovery mission.

Officials from Canada chose not to make a statement on the debris retrieved from the sub. The US Coast Guard said last Thursday revealed that the five personnel onboard Titan, reported missing on June 18, had perished when the submersible experienced a catastrophic implosion.

More than two miles (almost four kilometres) below the surface of the ocean, 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, a debris field was discovered on the bottom 1,600 feet (500 metres) from the Titanic's bow. An international search and rescue operation that had the entire globe's attention since the disappearing tourist vessel went missing came to a conclusion with the revelation of the implosion. An investigation by the Marine Board of Investigation, the Coast Guard's highest level, has been opened into this disaster.