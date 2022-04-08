Memogate in Pakistan: Imran Khan wants probe in conspiracy against his government

Pakistan is going through a political turmoil at present. Outgoing Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the interference of foreign forces behind the toppling of his 'democratically elected' government. Imran Khan now wants the matter to be investigated in the same way as the infamous 'Memogate' was done in the past. For this, he has appealed to the Supreme Court.

Imran Khan has requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to set up a special commission to investigate the reasons behind the toppling of his government. Just like 'Memogate', Imran Khan wants an investigation into the matter as there because a 'foreign conspiracy' is going on to topple his government.

It was also said on his behalf that the no-confidence motion moved against him in the National Assembly by the opposition was, in fact, part of a US-led conspiracy to remove him. However, the United States has denied this. The United States has rubbished allegations levelled by Imran Khan that there is foreign conspiracy to unseat him from the post of Pakistan Prime Minister.

After this appeal filed by Imran Khan, the Supreme Court has sought more information in this regard. For this, details of the meeting of the National Security Council have been sought from the government. On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has alleged that Imran Khan is misusing the NSC to save his 'incompetent' government.

What is Memogate?

The Pakistani-American businessman Mansoor Ejaz wrote an article in October 2011. In this it was claimed that the then President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari had sent a letter to the then US Army Chief Admiral Mike Mullen.

In a letter sent through Pakistan's Ambassador to the US , Hussain Haqqani, help was sought from the US government to control the Pakistani army. The Pakistan army was angry with Zardari and his party at that time. At that time, American soldiers had entered Abbottabad, Pakistan and killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

However, the letter which Mansoor Ejaz mentioned, was not signed by anyone. So both Zardari and Haqqani rejected Ejaz's claim. Despite this, on the initiative of the Supreme Court, a judicial commission was formed in December 2011 to investigate the matter. This investigation lasted for about 7 years and in 2019 this case was closed inconclusively.

Haqqani denied playing any part in drafting the unsigned memo which sought US help in the event of a military coup in Pakistan. Haqqani resigned after the memo caused an outcry among Pakistan's military leadership.