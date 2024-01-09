Maldivian MP Mickail Naseem urges Parliament to summon foreign minister for inaction on derogatory remarks on PM Modi

Headlines

Delhi weather update: Temperature may fall from 5.3 degrees as IMD predicts rainfall in national capital

Meet man who received Rs 544 crore retention bonus, his first salary was Rs 2.15 lakh, he is now…

Meet actress who worked in many hit films, one accident ended her career, is now a businesswoman

Meet UK's richest businesswoman who earns more than Sundar Pichai, Rishi Sunak, Mark Zuckerberg; her salary is...

Ankita Lokhande left in shock as her in-laws drag her late father after she kicks Vicky Jain in BB17: 'Meri maa...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet UK's richest businesswoman who earns more than Sundar Pichai, Rishi Sunak, Mark Zuckerberg; her salary is...

Meet actor who did not give 1 solo hit, worked in 44 films, many super flops, is son of a superstar, is now..

Meet actress who married at peak of her career, life got destroyed, died by suicide at 22, worked with many superstars

9 inspirational messages by Sharmila Tagore

9 blockbusters Kareena Kapoor lost to other actresses

Best grains for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Meet actress who worked in many hit films, one accident ended her career, is now a businesswoman

Meet actor who did not give 1 solo hit, worked in 44 films, many super flops, is son of a superstar, is now..

Ankita Lokhande left in shock as her in-laws drag her late father after she kicks Vicky Jain in BB17: 'Meri maa...'

HomeWorld

World

Maldivian MP Mickail Naseem urges Parliament to summon foreign minister for inaction on derogatory remarks on PM Modi

The Parliamentarian has also formally requested the parliamentary committee to summon the implicated officials for questioning.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 07:09 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Emphasizing the need for accountability and swift action in response to the disrespectful comments made by senior officials against Indian PM Modi, Mickail Naseem, Member of Parliament from Maldives has called on the Parliament to summon the foreign minister for the inaction and lack of urgency shown by the Maldives government.

The Parliamentarian has also formally requested the parliamentary committee to summon the implicated officials for questioning.

"Have formally requested the Parliament to summon the Foreign Minister for questioning following the inaction & lack of urgency shown by GoM regarding derogatory remarks against PM Modi by its senior officials. Request also sent to summon said officials to parliamentary committee," the MP of Galolhu Dhekunu posted on X. 

A massive uproar erupted after a Maldivian deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster. 

Her post even featured images of PM Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep.

On Sunday, former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the use of 'hateful language' against India by government officials on social media, saying New Delhi has always been a good friend to the island nation.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Solih posted, "I condemn the use of hateful language against India by Maldivian government officials on social media."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress, who worked with Aamir, Salman in Rs 100 crore hits, quit films to marry businessman, his net worth is...

Watch: Third umpire's wrong button press creates stir in Big Bash League, video goes viral

Meet billionaire businessman who was once undisputed king of his sector, is now 'begging for death' due to...

Maldivian MP Mickail Naseem urges Parliament to summon foreign minister for inaction on derogatory remarks on PM Modi

Meet IAS officer who suffered 16 fractures, underwent 8 surgeries, cracked UPSC exam, her AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE