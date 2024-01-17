Kate Middleton undergoes abdominal surgery, hospitalized for two weeks

The palace confirmed the success of the surgery in an official statement but did not disclose the specific nature of the procedure.

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, has undergone planned abdominal surgery in London, as announced by Kensington Palace. The 42-year-old princess was admitted to The London Clinic for the procedure, and it is anticipated that she will stay in the hospital for a recovery period of 10 to 14 days. The palace confirmed the success of the surgery in an official statement but did not disclose the specific nature of the procedure.

The palace expressed that Kate Middleton apologizes for any postponed engagements and hopes for understanding from the public regarding her desire to maintain normalcy for her children. The statement also mentioned her wish to keep her personal medical information private.

It was emphasized that updates on her health will only be provided when there is significant new information. The palace denied media reports suggesting that the condition for which she underwent surgery was cancerous.

The most recent public appearance of Prince William and Kate Middleton was on Christmas in Sandringham with their three children. While Prince William is expected to fulfill his royal duties, he plans to stay with his wife during her recovery process.

UK media reports, including Sky News, indicated that Prince William will be postponing several engagements, and the couple will not participate in any overseas engagements for the foreseeable future. Kate Middleton will return to royal duties based on medical advice.