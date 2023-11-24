Israel-Hamas 4-day truce begins, 13 hostages to be released; check latest updates

The first batch of hostages would be freed by 4 p.m. local time, according to Qatar Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari, who made the announcement in Doha.

Israel and Hamas will begin a 4-day truce on Friday morning amid the ongoing war, as 13 Israeli women and children hostages will be released today.

A few hours before the ceasefire, officials informed news agency Reuters that a hospital in Gaza was one of the targets that was bombed. Israel forces and the Hamas militant group have agreed to pick up where they left off.

According to the Qatari foreign ministry, the ceasefire will probably start at 7 a.m. local time and include both the north and south of Gaza.

Over the course of the following four days, 50 hostages would be set free. Palestinians will also be released from Israeli prisons, according to Al-Ansari.

Hamas said 200 trucks a day will bring aid into Gaza. According to Qatar, the news agency AP claimed that the aid will transport fuel.

The combat before the truce was more intense than usual, with Israeli jets hitting more than 300 targets and the forces fighting near the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

An Indonesian hospital in Gaza City is said to be in severe damage due to ongoing bombing. Health officials in Gaza claimed that the hospital was completely dark and that many patients, including youngsters, were bedridden.

Hezbollah, a terrorist organization in Lebanon, claimed to have fired 48 Katyusha rockets from southern Lebanon on Thursday, prompting the sounding of air raid sirens throughout northern Israel.

As per reports, 13,300 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis have died in all since Hamas used vehicles, motor gliders, and boats to enter Israeli towns on October 7, sparking the continuing conflict.

The Health Ministry in the territory controlled by Hamas reports that over 11,000 Palestinians have lost their lives as a result of weeks of Israeli bombardment in Gaza, which were followed by a land assault. The ministry added that due to the collapse of major portions of the health system, as of November 11, it could no longer count the dead.