Indonesia quake: Survivors short of food, water and fuel; chaotic scenes as bodies lie unclaimed

Headlines

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch men's cricket final live in India

'INDIA bloc real...BJP doesn't take elections...': Here's what Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

Asian Games 2023: India create history, wins 100th medal as women's Kabaddi team win Gold

SA vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

BAN vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: Bangladesh face Afghanistan in their WC opener

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch men's cricket final live in India

Diabetes: 8 herbs to lower blood sugar levels

Superfoods Virat Kohli eats to build muscles and strength

7 best films of Tabu, as per IMDb rating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

Leo producer reveals why film won't release in Hindi in multiplexes, answers if Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is part of LCU

Kusha Kapila opens up about being '100% bullied' for sharing her divorce news on social media: 'I did not want...'

HomeWorld

World

Indonesia quake: Survivors short of food, water and fuel; chaotic scenes as bodies lie unclaimed

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2018, 06:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Police guarded banks in the Indonesian city of Palu on Monday as residents scrambled to flee and dozens of bodies lay unclaimed in a hospital three days after a major earthquake and tsunami.

The confirmed death toll from a 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday, which triggered tsunami waves as high as six metres (20 feet), rose to 844 but was sure to go higher as rescuers reach remote villages cut off since disaster struck.

All but 23 of the confirmed deaths were in Palu, a city of about 380,000 people at the head of a long, narrow bay on the west coast of Sulawesi island.

On a hill above the city, authorities used an excavator to claw a long, mass grave from the sandy soil.

They are hoping relatives can identify bodies of loved ones before they are buried. But it is a heart-breaking search.

"There are a few young girls but I can't recognise them," said Lisa, 38, who was at Palu's hospital looking for her 14-year-old daughter and mother among dozens of bodies in orange bags lined up out the back.

They had been at a restaurant on Palu's beachfront when the tsunami hit."We ran and ran but the waves caught us. We ran together but I lost them," she said.

"I can't say how I feel."

Palu appeared to be teetering on the verge of chaos on Monday, with survivors short of food and water, and fuel.

Children gathered by roads held out their hands hoping for help from cars streaming out of Palu.

About 3,000 people also thronged the city's small airport hoping to catch a ride on military planes laid on to take people out, most to a provincial capital to the south.

Lines of car, several kilometres long, stretched back from filling stations and a Reuters news team saw dozens of people looting one petrol station.

Nearby supermarkets were cleared out. People said they had been looted. Mini marts and convenience stores were also empty.

FRACTURED ROADS, NO WATER

The government has played down fears of looting. Officials say quake victims can take things from shops and the government will pay compensation later.

There have been no reports of violence and there was no major security presence on Palu's streets on Monday but dozens of armed police were guarding city banks.

Parts of the city are expanses of devastation - shattered timbers and concrete, broken window frames and roofs.

One main road into Palu was blocked by a boat, swept ashore by the tsunami. Workers with heavy machinery were trying to clear debris from another stretch of the road.

Many of Palu's streets are fractured by huge cracks or just gone, swept away into muddy ravines. Leaning lamp posts hold up wires that carry no power.

A red and white national flag on a bamboo pole fluttered by one swathe of destruction. Some people poked about the wreckage looking for belongings.

"There has been no help from the government," said one man who identified himself as Ruslan on the outskirts of Palu.

"We've been eating noodles and any snacks that people passing by give us."

The government says aid, including tonnes of rice, is on the way.

Ruslan said the quake had also disrupted water supplies.

"We've got no water. We're trying to get whatever we can from the pipes," he said.

A government official said later on Monday a team would be sent to dig new wells.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Mother-daughter duo's epic dance to 'Jawani Jan-E-Man' impresses internet, watch

Only active Indian cricketer in ICC's Top 10 All-time ODI Batting Rankings is...

Navya Naveli Nanda's sassy reply to woman criticising her ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week wins the internet

Gurmeet Choudhary wins internet as he gives CPR to man who collapsed on road, netizens call him 'real hero'

Meet actor who was once a tailor, lost his wife at 20, became a superstar in Bollywood

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE