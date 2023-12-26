Headlines

In a first, Hindu woman with medical background eyes seat in Pakistan's upcoming election

Parkash is optimistic about contesting the elections on a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ticket, following in the footsteps of her father, Oam Parkash.

ANI

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

In a first, a Hindu woman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner district has filed her nomination papers for a general seat in the upcoming polls in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan on February 8, 2024, to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly.

Saveera Parkash has officially submitted her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25 in the Buner district.

A member of the Hindu community, Parkash is optimistic about contesting the elections on a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ticket, following in the footsteps of her father, Oam Parkash, a recently retired doctor and a dedicated member of the PPP for the past 35 years.

A local politician, Saleem Khan, who is affiliated with the Qaumi Watan Party, noted Parkash is the first woman from Buner to submit nomination papers for the upcoming elections on a general seat, as reported by Dawn on Monday.

Parkash, a 2022 graduate of Abbottabad International Medical College, serves as the general secretary of the PPP women's wing in Buner. Expressing her commitment to the welfare of the community, she highlighted her desire to work for the betterment of women, ensuring a safe environment and advocating for their rights.

She also emphasised the historical neglect and suppression of women in the development sector and aims to address these issues if elected.

In an interview with Dawn, Parkash spoke about her aspirations to follow in her father's footsteps, working for the area's underprivileged. She submitted her nomination papers on December 23, expressing hope that the senior leadership of the PPP would endorse her candidature.

Parkash, with a background in medicine, emphasised that her commitment to "serving humanity is in my blood." Her dream of becoming an elected legislator stems from her firsthand experiences with poor management and helplessness in government hospitals during her medical career.

Imran Noshad Khan, a social media influencer from Buner, expressed his wholehearted endorsement of Saveera Parkash, irrespective of her political affiliation. He commended her for breaking stereotypes perpetuated by traditional patriarchy, emphasising the significance of a woman stepping forward to contest elections in a region where it took 55 years since Buner merged with Pakistan.

Recent amendments by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) mandate a five per cent inclusion of women candidates in general seats, Dawn reported.

