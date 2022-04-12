Imran Khan's party doesn't want US letter probed, 10 political updates from Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif is the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. He took the oath of office and secrecy on Monday night. Surprisingly, the swearing-in ceremony took place at the President's House, but President Arif Alvi himself stayed away from the function. Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan administered the oath to Shehbaz Sharif.

During his speech in Parliament before the oath, Shehbaz Sharif said, "We will get the letter investigated, which Imran Khan calls threat letter from the United States." To this Fawad Chaudhry who was a minister in the Imran Khan government said, "There is no need for investigation."

10 updates from Pakistan politics

1. Fawad Chaudhry said, "We never said that this letter should be investigated. Investigation is done when you want to find out the truth or the lie. In this case everything is clear. So there is no need for investigation." For the first time this letter was mentioned by Imran in a rally in Islamabad on March 27. He claimed that the opposition was plotting to topple his government with the help of America.

2. Before voting in Parliament, all the MPs of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned from their posts. However, these resignations have not yet reached the Speaker. So technically this step will be called boycott from Parliament.

3. On behalf of Imran Khan's party, PM post candidate Shah Mehmood Qureshi withdrew his nomination. Some MPs also resigned.

4. In his first speech in Parliament after being elected the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif described China as a loyal friend. He also took a jibe at Imran Khan for putting the Kashmir issue on hold.

5. The new Shehbaz Sharif Cabinet can have 12 ministers. All senior leaders will be included in the cabinet. Along with this, members from the Pakistan People's Party and other parties will also be involved.

6. Around 12 parties are a part of this coalition government. Some reports suggest that Bilawal Bhutto could be made the Deputy Prime Minister.

7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif through a social media post. "Congratulations to you on becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India hopes that you will work for peace and stability by making this region terrorism free. Through this we will be able to meet the challenges and give a better life to our citizens," PM Modi wrote.

8. Six close friends of Imran Khan will not be able to leave the country without permission. The Federal Investigation Agency has included the names of 6 close friends of Imran in the stop list. It includes the names of Imran Khan's chief secretary Azam Khan, Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akbar, DGP Punjab Gauhar Nafees, Mohammad Rizwan and PTI's social media head Arslan Khalid.

9. Expressing happiness over the prospects of Shehbaz Sharif becoming the new PM, Chinese state media said that now the relations between the two countries will be better.

10. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that it needs at least 7 months to conduct elections. The commission said,"We will start preparations now, but soon after that it will start raining. So it is not possible to hold elections before November-December."