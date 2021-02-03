Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella congratulate Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy for new roles

After his announcement to step down as Amazon CEO, wishes started pouring in for Jeff Bezos from Google CEO and other tech leaders around the globe.

Following the announcement of Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, on his decision to step down as the CEO of Amazon later this year, wishes started pouring in for the world's richest man from tech leaders around the globe.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated Jeff Bezos for his 2 projects, the Day 1 Fund and Bezos Earth Fund and he also congratulated Andy Jassy for his new role as Amazon's CEO.

Congrats @JeffBezos , best wishes for Day 1 and Earth fund. Congrats @ajassy on your new role! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 2, 2021

Microsoft Ceo Satya Nadella also congratulated Bezos and Jassy on twitter and said, "A well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished."

Congratulations to @JeffBezos and @ajassy on your new roles. A well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) February 2, 2021

Other big names who wished Bezos and Jassy good luck include Softbank COO and Wework executive chairman Marcelo Claure and Fable CEO Padmasree Warrior.

Bezos will transition to the role of executive chairman of Amazon in the third quarter of 2021, as per a report in The New York Times. Jassy, who joined Amazon in 1997 would take over as CEO of Amazon.

Notably, Bezos is the biggest shareholder of Amazon and he would continue to wield influence over the e-commerce major.

The news about Bezos stepping down came as Amazon released its financial results for its fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2020. The company recorded $100 billion in sales for the last three months of 2020. It is one of the few companies that thrived during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bezos, who founded Amazon in 1994 had stepped back from much of the day-to-day business over several years, though the pandemic pulled him back in last spring.