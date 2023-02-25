Get paid on your holiday: Taiwan announces money rewards for visitors, tourists to earn...

For those who had been wanting to travel abroad but were unable to do so due to a limited budget, this is fantastic news. According to a CNN article, Taiwan has discovered a novel method to promote tourism by giving cash or a discount incentive to roughly 500,000 visitors who are planning a holiday this year.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the tourism sector globally, with many nations enforcing total lockdowns during the initial wave of the virus illness. However, following the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions, the nations are now making every effort to draw tourists. The well-liked vacation spot hopes to host six million visitors this year.

According to Taiwan's Premier Chen Chien-jen, the island nation wants to double this number by 2024 and reach roughly 10 million tourists by 2025. In order to draw tourists from important markets including Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macao, Europe, and America, the country has made this choice.

The Taiwanese government will give rewards to both solo and group visitors. According to a CNN story, the Taiwanese government will provide NT$5,000 (Rs 13,000) in handouts to 500,000 solo travellers and NT$20,000 (Rs 54,000) in handouts to 90,000 group visitors.

According to Taiwan's Transport Minister Wang Kuo-tsai, the money will be delivered digitally so that travellers can pay for their travel expenses, including accommodation. With the lifting of Covid-19 limitations in October 2022, Taiwan saw approximately 900,000 foreign tourists in 2018, primarily from Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and the United States.

In the meantime, Hong Kong earlier this month offered 500,000 free flights to travellers from all around the world. From March on, the program will be in effect. The majority of the tickets, which are worth 2 billion Hong Kong dollars, will be sold by three local airlines through a variety of promotional activities like games, contests, and random draws.

