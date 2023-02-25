Meet Kam Ghaffarian, space billionaire with net worth Rs 31,000 crore, dreams to land on Moon before China | Photo: Twitter

The Houston-based company Intuitive Machines, which has an agreement with NASA, is all set to craft the very first American spaceship to arrive undamaged on the moon since the Apollo era. Kam Ghaffarian is an American space billionaire. As China prepares to land a lunar rover there, the US space agency this month diverted its mission to the area near the Moon's south pole.

Who is Kam Ghaffarian?

Kam Ghaffarian, a space billionaire, has long desired to visit the moon. Iran-born Ghaffarian already owns a $1 billion holding in X-Energy, a firm that designs nuclear reactors and has launched a deal with a special purpose acquisition firm, in addition to his stake in Intuitive.

Axiom Space, a privately held company that co-founded him, is now conducting commercial astronaut trips to the International Space Station and intends to construct its own base for low-Earth orbit.

Kam Ghaffarian: Net worth

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ghaffarian's total assets are worth $3.8 billion (Rs 31,000 crore approx). In contrast to Elon Musk of Tesla and Jeff Bezos of Amazon, who invested money in space exploration after making it big in other endeavours, he has mostly achieved wealth in the commercial space sector.

Kam Ghaffarian: Education and qualification

Ghaffarian claimed that watching the Apollo 11 flight as a young boy in Iran influenced the course of his life and inspired him to relocate to the US at the age of 18 in order to seek higher education. He graduated from Catholic University of America with a degree in engineering and from George Washington University with a master's in information technology.

