Venus-Jupiter conjunction: Planets to come closest in rare cosmic event on March 1 | Photo: Twitter/@maroonhearts1

After sunset, Jupiter and Venus, two of our solar system's brightest planets, will collide in the sky, causing stargazers to experience an uncommon sight in the night sky. The planets were 29 degrees apart at the beginning of this month, and now, according to Space.com, they are gradually moving closer to one another.

The distance between the two planets appeared to be around "three fists." Now, though, they are becoming closer to one another every night. By February 20, there were nine degrees or so between the two planets. The difference will have shrunk to 2.3 degrees by February 27.

On March 1st evening, barely 0.52 degrees will separate the planets at their closest. Magnitude -2.1 is Jupiter's brightness, while -4.0 is Venus's dazzling brightness. The moon will also participate in the event in addition to these planets.

The moon will lend its own unique shine to this display on the nights of February 21 and 22, according to the Space.com report, "as if having the two brightest planets drawing our attention to them in this month's evening sky wasn't enough."

A thin sliver of a rising crescent moon can be seen about an hour after sunset if skygazers cast their gaze low toward the west-southwest horizon. Venus and Jupiter frequently align in conjunction. Thus, the separation between them is what distinguishes this combination. Calculations by planetary motion specialist Jean Meeus suggest that the conjunctions between Venus and Jupiter occur on average every 13 months.

This isn't always the case, though, as every once in a while these two planets align in a triple conjunction that lasts for four months. Venus's next triple conjunction with Jupiter is anticipated to take place in the spring and summer of 2036.

Internet users have started sharing photos as this event is coming close to highlighting the view of the night sky.

jupiter moon and venus in sky today pic.twitter.com/pOZXmzFh3W — Poojaques (@maroonhearts1) February 22, 2023

Moon, Venus & Jupiter



The triangle love storypic.twitter.com/b1EARQv1xA — Venba (@paapabutterfly) February 22, 2023

READ | NASA shares photo of the frozen world, internet calls it 'black hole'