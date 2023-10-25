Five dead, including three children, in shootings stemming from intimate partner violence in Canada

The suspected shooter, a 44-year-old, was also found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, city police said in a statement. One other person was taken to hospital with a gunshot injury.

Five people, including three children and a suspected killer, died Monday night in shootings described as a result of intimate partner violence in the Canadian city of Sault St. Marie, police said on Tuesday. The shootings happened at two nearby homes in Sault St. Marie, Ontario at around 10.30 pm on Monday and resulted in the death of a 6-year-old, a 7-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 41-year-old, police said.

The shootings were not random acts of violence and there no longer was any risk to public safety, police added.

