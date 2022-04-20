'Diplomacy must prevail as only viable option', says India on Russia-Ukraine war at UNSC

File Photo

India on Tuesday (local time) stressed the importance of the United Nations Guiding Principles of Humanitarian Assistance and reiterated its call for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities in Ukraine.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Ukraine's humanitarian situation, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R Ravindra said, "Humanitarian action must always be guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance. i.e., humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. These measures should never be politicised."

He further said that India continues to remain deeply concerned about the worsening situation and reiterates its call for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.

"We have emphasised right from the beginning of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option," the country's Deputy Permanent Representative said at UNSC.

Furthermore, India supported calls urging for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian and medical supplies including through the establishment of permanent humanitarian corridors.

"We hope the international community will continue to respond positively to the evolving humanitarian requirements," R Ravindra said. India has been sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, which include medicines and other essential relief materials.

India also noted the findings of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's Global Crisis Response Group Task Team issued last week and welcomed their recommendation for exempting purchases of food by the World Food Programme (WFP) for humanitarian assistance from food export restrictions with immediate effect.

India also said that energy security is equally a serious concern and needs to be addressed through cooperative efforts. Speaking about the safe return of about 22,500 Indians from Ukraine, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN noted that the country India has ensured the safe return of about 22,500 citizens from Ukraine.

India continued to emphasise to all member tides of the UN that the global order is anchored on international law, the UN Charter, and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.