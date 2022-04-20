Jahangirpuri violence case: NSA imposed on 5 accused including Sonu and Ansar

(Image Source: ANI)

Delhi Police has imposed strict National Security Act (NSA) on the five accused arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence. During the procession in Jahangirpuri, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, there was a clash between two communities, in which eight policemen and a local resident got injured.

According to the police, stone pelting and arson took place during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

According to news agency PTI, Delhi Police said that those who have been booked under the stringent law include Ansar and Sonu, the alleged 'main conspirators' of the violence, who were seen firing in a video during the violence on Saturday. NSA has also been imposed against Salim, Dilshad and Ahir.

A person named Gulli has been arrested for providing a pistol to an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, police said on Tuesday. He said that apart from Gulli, Dilshad was also arrested and both of them are residents of Jahangirpuri.

According to the police, so far 25 people have been arrested while two minors have been arrested in connection with the clashes during the procession taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the police said that the situation in Jahangirpuri is returning to normal and heavy security forces are deployed in the violence-hit area. Police said that some shops are open in the streets, mostly grocery shops and the movement of people is also getting normal.

More than 500 police personnel and six companies of additional forces have been deployed in the area round the clock. A total of 80 teams armed with tear gas and water cannons have been deployed, the police said. Drones are also being used to monitor rooftops in sensitive areas.

