Chinese university sparks outrage after asking female students not to wear 'revealing' clothes

As universities and schools reopened in China from this week, a university sparked wide outrage after it's female students discovered that they were not supposed to wear 'overly revealing' clothes in order to avoid drawing temptation presumably from men at the school.

As universities and schools reopened in China from this week, a university sparked wide outrage after it's female students discovered that they were not supposed to wear 'overly revealing' clothes in order to avoid drawing temptation presumably from men at the school.

Guangxi University in southwestern China published a 50-point safety guide on August 1 for first-year female students, which had a dress code. The guide implied that women were responsible for sexual harassment or even assault.

"Don't wear overly revealing tops or skirts. Don’t wear low-cut dresses or expose your waist or back, to avoid creating temptation," the guide said.

The female students were also advised by the university to avoid wearing high heels in some circumstances.

News agency Reuters confirmed on Wednesday that spaghetti-strap tops were banned in the university library.

Many netizens slammed the university saying it reflects typical victim-blaming.

The hashtag "Guangxi University female students' security guide" has garnered 200 million views on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform, reported news agency Reuters.

Wuhan, Ground Zero for the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese city hardest hit by the coronavirus, reopened all its schools and kindergartens on Tuesday, local authorities said.

As many as 2,842 educational institutions across the city opened their doors to almost 1.4 million students, the local government announced on Friday. Wuhan University reopened on Monday.

In India last year, Hyderabad’s St Francis College for Women posted security guards in front of its gate to inspect the length of kurtis worn by the women studying in the institute and also stopped them from attending classes if they were found to be flouting the dress code. A notice was issued by the college which made it mandatory for all the students to wear kurtis that were of knee height or longer.

The notice was also circulated in the college WhatsApp group.