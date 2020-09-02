Chinese university sparks outrage after asking female students not to wear 'revealing' clothes

Headlines

Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh, Palwal extended

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

What is ABC juice? Know how it helps kick start your day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

HomeWorld

World

Chinese university sparks outrage after asking female students not to wear 'revealing' clothes

As universities and schools reopened in China from this week, a university sparked wide outrage after it's female students discovered that they were not supposed to wear 'overly revealing' clothes in order to avoid drawing temptation presumably from men at the school.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 11:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As universities and schools reopened in China from this week, a university sparked wide outrage after it's female students discovered that they were not supposed to wear 'overly revealing' clothes in order to avoid drawing temptation presumably from men at the school.

Guangxi University in southwestern China published a 50-point safety guide on August 1 for first-year female students, which had a dress code. The guide implied that women were responsible for sexual harassment or even assault.

"Don't wear overly revealing tops or skirts. Don’t wear low-cut dresses or expose your waist or back, to avoid creating temptation," the guide said.

The female students were also advised by the university to avoid wearing high heels in some circumstances.

News agency Reuters confirmed on Wednesday that spaghetti-strap tops were banned in the university library.

Many netizens slammed the university saying it reflects typical victim-blaming. 

The hashtag "Guangxi University female students' security guide" has garnered 200 million views on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform, reported news agency Reuters.

Wuhan, Ground Zero for the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese city hardest hit by the coronavirus, reopened all its schools and kindergartens on Tuesday, local authorities said.

As many as 2,842 educational institutions across the city opened their doors to almost 1.4 million students, the local government announced on Friday. Wuhan University reopened on Monday.

In India last year, Hyderabad’s St Francis College for Women posted security guards in front of its gate to inspect the length of kurtis worn by the women studying in the institute and also stopped them from attending classes if they were found to be flouting the dress code. A notice was issued by the college which made it mandatory for all the students to wear kurtis that were of knee height or longer.

The notice was also circulated in the college WhatsApp group.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

Kala Lumyo, the Tamilians of Moreh in Manipur facing threat amid violence in state

Why were privilege notices admitted against Raghav Chadha and Derek O’Brien? Explained

Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon mission, covers two-thirds of distance, to land on Moon on...

Meet the engineer-turned-banker with Rs 7.08 crore salary, he heads Rs 6,79,000 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE