Chinese surgeons use 5G tech to perform surgeries

Headlines

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Kareena Kapoor reveals why she, Saif named their son Taimur; recalls 'traumatic time' after being trolled for his name

Noida SC lawyer murder: How property dispute sparked marital rift; killer husband undetected for 24 hours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

10 highest-rated Nayanthara films on IMDb, here's where Jawan stands

Mukesh Ambani quotes that are lessons in success

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to backlash to his 'tone deaf' take on wearing fake sneakers: ‘The truth is I've...'

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

HomeWorld

World

Chinese surgeons use 5G tech to perform surgeries

The laparoscopic cholecystectomy was conducted last week in north China's Hubei Province which lasted about an hour, China Mobile which is one of the four telecom firms to have received the license to rollout 5G on June 6, said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 09:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Doctors in China have successfully directed surgeons 200 km away to perform a gall bladder surgery using 5G network in a remote area, official media here reported on Tuesday.

The laparoscopic cholecystectomy was conducted last week in north China's Hubei Province which lasted about an hour, China Mobile which is one of the four telecom firms to have received the license to rollout 5G on June 6, said.

The surgery, where a 5G Internet connection enabled the entire process, was conducted in the Shennongjia forestry district branch of Taihe Hospital and was transmitted via live feed to an expert team in Taihe Hospital in the city of Shiyan.

Thanks to the 5G technology, there was almost no network delay, and the patient's vital signs remained stable after the surgery, according to the surgical team, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

"5G technology guarantees the clarity and continuity of transmitted videos and photos. With the network, more doctors can cooperate to conduct surgeries regardless of their distance," Gui Kunpeng, a senior official with China

Mobile's Hubei branch said." 

China is implementing the 5G network to meet the public demand in sectors such as transportation, entertainment and health care, the report said.

So far, Hubei has built more than 300 5G base stations and achieved full 5G signal coverage in its prefecture-level cities, it said.

China's capital, Beijing has built 4,300 5G base stations in the city's urban core areas and iconic buildings to implement the superfast technology as the Chinese government has begun issuing 5G licenses to telecom firms.

5G is the next generation cellular technology with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE networks.


 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajasthan: Two bulls fighting on road led to death of six, 2 injured

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan-KL Rahul dilemma continues for 5th spot; check playing XI

Meet chairman with net worth of Rs 1,30,000 crore, one of most-generous billionaires, donated...

Asia Cup 2023: Ind vs Pak play called off due to rain, heads into reserve day

'Disturbed' AR Rahman reacts to reports of molestation, chaos at Chennai concert: 'Let me be the sacrificial goat...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE