Case against individual in US and linking with Indian official matter of concern: MEA

Headlines

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

Upgrade your living space with trendy and stylish chairs on Amazon

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

Best camera tripods to enhance your photography skills available on Amazon

US, UK, Australia seeking to reduce tensions with China?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

Upgrade your living space with trendy and stylish chairs on Amazon

9 greenest countries in the world

8 high-fibre vegetable options

AI imagines Telugu films as Disney Pixar movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

Prashanth Neel calls Prabhas' Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki 'unpleasant': 'Biggest fear we have...'

Yaatris movie review: Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa fail to save this snoozefest family drama stuck in 1970s

HomeWorld

World

Case against individual in US and linking with Indian official matter of concern: MEA

The MEA spokesperson said that the US side shared some inputs related to nexus between organised crimes, gun runners, terrorists and extremists and India takes these inputs "very seriously."

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ministry of External Affairs has responded to the US Justice Department indictment of an Indian national in an alleged foiled assassination plot in the US. In a news briefing the MEA on Thursday said that a case filed against an individual in a US court and allegedly linking him to an Indian official is a "matter of concern" and is contrary to government policy. 

"We cannot share any further information on such security matters. As regards the case against an individual that has been filed in a US court allegedly linking him to an Indian official, this is a matter of concern. We have said and let me reiterate that this is contrary to government policy. The nexus between organised crime, trafficking and gun running and extremists at an international level is a serious issue for law enforcement agencies and organisations to consider and it is precisely for that reason that a high-level committee has been constituted and we will obviously be guided by its results" MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. 

The MEA spokesperson said that the US side shared some inputs related to nexus between organised crimes, gun runners, terrorists and extremists and India takes these inputs "very seriously." 

"During the course of discussions with US on bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organised crimes, gun runners, terrorists and extremists. We take such inputs very seriously and high-level inquiry committee has been constituted to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter, and necessary follow-up action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry committee. You would have seen this in our statements that we have issued" MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The MEAs statement comes after the Justice Department unsealed an indictment against an Indian national for his alleged involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate a US-based leader of the Sikh Separatist Movement and a citizen in New York.

The US Justice Department has claimed that an Indian government employee (named CC-1), who was not identified in the indictment filed in a federal court in Manhattan, recruited an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta to hire a hitman to allegedly carry out the assassination of the Sikh Separatist, which was foiled by US authorities.

Gupta is currently in custody and has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Czech authorities had arrested and detained Gupta on June 30, pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and the Czech Republic.

The US Justice Department claimed that Gupta, is an associate of CC-1, and has described his involvement in international narcotics and weapons trafficking in his communications with CC-1. The indictment claims CC -1 directed the assassination plot from India.

The US Justice Department claimed that in or about May 2023, CC-1 recruited Gupta to orchestrate the assassination of the activist in the United States. At CC-1's direction, Gupta contacted an individual whom he believed to be a criminal associate, but who was in fact a confidential source working with the DEA. 

The source it is alleged introduced Gupta to a purported hitman, who was a DEA undercover officer.The purported hitman was offered USD 100,000 to murder the Separatist leader, the Justice Department claims. The charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress dated India cricketer at peak of career, never got married, worked only in flop films, quit acting, now...

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol reveals she rejected roles in these blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

IND vs AUS: Australia stars head back home as India dominates, 6 changes in squad

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas releases 10 Israelis, 4 Thai hostages on sixth day of truce

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE