'Cannot imagine that he...': Russian President Putin heaps praises on PM Modi's leadership

Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

10 foods that are high in zinc

10 foods to increase red blood cells

8 countries with largest Hindu populations

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

HomeWorld

World

'Cannot imagine that he...': Russian President Putin heaps praises on PM Modi's leadership

The Russian President also lauded India's 'Make in India' initiative and said that Russia is one of the highest investors in the country and is further looking forward to make huge investments there.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 02:29 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Russian President Vladimir Putin heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and credited India for pursuing an 'independent' foreign policy which is not easy in today's world, Russia-based media network Russia Today (RT) reported. He was interacting with university students in Kaliningrad Region on the occasion of 'Russian Student Day' on Thursday.

The Russian President said, "I cannot imagine that Modi can be intimidated, threatened, or forced to take any action or decision against the national interest of India and the Indian people. I know there is such pressure on them."

Putin added, "India has one of the highest rates of economic development and growth in the world, and that too is due to the leadership qualities of incumbent Prime Minister. It was during his leadership that India reached such a pace," Putin said during the interaction as per the translation by RT. He further said that Russia can rely on India and its leadership because it is assured that New Delhi won't play 'games' against them at the international stage. "India is pursuing an independent foreign policy, which is not easy in today's world. But, India with a population of 1.5 billion has the right to do so. And under the leadership of the Prime Minister, that right is being realised. This is not just statement, it is important from the point of organising joint work because it gives us the opportunity to forecast the actions of our partners in medium and long terms."

He added, "This is important in practical work. Can we rely on a country and its leadership to cooperate or will it take decisions that do not even correspond to its national interest. With India, such games don't exist".

The Russian President also lauded India's 'Make in India' initiative and said that Russia is one of the highest investors in the country and is further looking forward to make huge investments there. "India has made huge steps in development, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

His campaign 'Make in India' has been heard by many including Russia. And we are trying with our Indian friends to bring to life all these plans...the largest foreign investment in India has come from Russia. USD 23 billion was invested by our company Roseneft, acquidition of an oil refinery, a network of gas stations, a port and so on," Putin said. He also spoke about India's diverse culture and the popularity of Indian movies in Russia. "India is a great culture. It's diverse and colourful. Russia is probably the few places around the world where Indian movies are broadcast on national television," the Russian President added.

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was on a visit to Russia from December 25-29 last year, as a part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides. During his visit, the EAM called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and held discussions with several top leaders. During the visit, India signed three documents relating to the Kudan Kulam Nuclear Power Plants, an MoU on cooperation in pharmaceuticals and healthcare and a Protocol on Foreign Office Consultation, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers injury as her car meets accident

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE