Bangladesh witnesses over 1000 deaths in worst dengue outbreak on record

Headlines

Israel: Death toll from Hamas rocket attack jumps to 40, over 700 injured

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeWorld

World

Bangladesh witnesses over 1000 deaths in worst dengue outbreak on record

Nearly 209,000 have become infected in the first nine months of 2023, making it Bangladesh's worst recorded outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease since the first tallied epidemic in 2000.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

More than 1,000 people in Bangladesh have died of dengue fever in 2023, shows official data, Al Jazeera reported. The deaths reported are nearly four times more than in the whole of last year.

At least 1,017 people have died in the first nine months of 2023 and nearly 209,000 have become infected, making it Bangladesh's worst recorded outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease since the first tallied epidemic in 2000. Among the dead are 112 children aged 15 and under, including infants.

The country's hospitals are struggling to make space for patients as the disease spreads rapidly in the densely populated South Asian country.

Dengue is a disease endemic to tropical areas and causes high fevers, headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain and, in the most serious cases, bleeding that can lead to death.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that dengue and other diseases caused by mosquito-borne viruses, such as chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika, are spreading faster and further due to climate change.

There is no vaccine or drug that specifically treats dengue, which is common in South Asia during the June-to-September monsoon season as the Aedes aegypti mosquito that spreads the disease thrives in stagnant water.

Hospitals in Bangladesh have in recent years begun to admit patients suffering from the disease during winter months. Those with repeat infections are at greater risk of complications.

Bangladesh has recorded cases of dengue from the 1960s, but documented its first outbreak of dengue haemorrhagic fever, a severe and sometimes fatal symptom of the disease, in 2000.

The virus that causes the disease is now endemic to Bangladesh, which has seen a trend of worsening outbreaks since the turn of the century, as per Al Jazeera.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Rs 2901 cheaper than Apple iPhone 15, check details

Ratan Tata’s dream car designed as futuristic off-roader, Tata Nano avatar that you can’t miss

Asian Games 2023: Bangladesh win last ball thriller against Pakistan to clinch bronze medal in men's cricket

ENG v NZ, World Cup 2023: England achieves unprecedented milestone in ODI history, all 11 players make....

Multigrain atta vs regular atta: Which is better for your health?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE