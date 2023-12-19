Aung San Suu Kyi’s son raises alarm over her incommunicado detention in Myanmar

Kim Aris, said his mother, who is presently serving a 27-year jail sentence, has been held incommunicado since January in a prison in the Myanmar capital.

The son of Aung San Suu Kyi alleges that his mother, who is presently serving a 27-year jail sentence, has been incommunicado since January in a prison in the Myanmar capital.

In an online interview with EFE from London, Kim Aris, an activist, born in 1977 in Oxford, United Kingdom, and also known as Htein Lin, showed his concern about the health of his 78-year-old mother, and targetted Myanmar’s military rulers of keeping her in solitary confinement.

“As far as I know, the last time she had contact with her lawyers was back in January, and she has not had any contact outside the prison services and the military,” the youngest son of Suu Kyi and the late British historian Michael Aris said.

Suu Kyi was arrested on the day of the Myanmar military coup on Feb. 1, 2021.She has been given numerous prison sentences in a trial involving mystery and condemned by the United States, the United Kingdom, the UN, and the European Union.

“(The military) have not allowed me to visit once, and they have not allowed me to communicate with her at all, which is a complete violation of her human rights,” he said.

Earlier in July, Suu Kyi was visited by Thailand’s then-foreign minister, Don Pramudwinai, who stated the jailed leader was in “good health.”

Aris further alleged the visit by the Thai leader was exploited by the military rulers for its propaganda, highligting that his mother is “practically isolated” and unable to interact with other prisoners.

Talking about the conflict in Myanmar, he showed hope that the military junta would be dethroned by pro-democratic forces. He further urged the international community to support rebels and enable humanitarian aid into the crisis-ridden country.

The Anglo-Burmese activist spent maximum of his childhood in the United Kingdom with his older brother, Alexander Aris, and his parents.

His life witnessed a drastic change when Suu Kyi left to care for her mother in Myanmar in 1988. That year, Suu Kyi joined the pro-democracy movement against the then-military junta, and she chose not to leave the country, fearing she might be unable to return.

Aris was along with his mother the first time the military kept her under house arrest for 15 years between 1989 and 2010.

However, in the following years, when the political transition unfolded and Suu Kyi came to power in 2016, he was able to see her mother often.

Aris has only recently came to limelight with practising more activism and media presence. He actively protests against the military junta and calls for the release of his mother.

On the 1947 assassination of his grandfather, the independence hero Aung San, Aris said, “If he had not been assassinated, the situation in Burma today could be very different, my mother would not be in the position she is in. So I would say my family has paid quite a high price.”