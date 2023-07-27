Headlines

Manipur violence: Why Opposition-led INDIA alliance MPs donned black clothes in Parliament session

After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

Sushmita Sen shares health update months after suffering a heart attack

SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win series 2-0

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win series 2-0

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

India Couture Week 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari dons Ivory lehenga as she turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Bhola Shankar trailer: Chiranjeevi fights goons with guns and swords, impressed fans say ‘blockbuster loading’

HomeWorld

World

After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

After Seema Haider and Anju, a Chinese woman travels to Pakistan to meet lover whom she met on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A few months ago, Pakistani woman, Seema Haider travelled across borders to enter India for her lover Sachin whom she met while playing PUBG. This incident soon became a national issue and many started claiming that she was a spy and had come to India to extract confidential information. Soon after Seema Haider's case an Indian woman, mother of two, Anju travelled to Pakistan to marry Facebook's friend and lover. She was converted to Islam and has renamed self as Fatima. 

Now another such incident has come to light where a Chinese women travelled to Pakistan for lover. The Chinese woman has travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet a Pakistani man whom she befriended and fell in love with on social media, police said on Thursday.

The woman is identified as Gao Feng by the media arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday by road from China via Gilgit in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) with a three-month visit visa. The 21-year-old was picked up by her 18-year-old friend Javed, a resident of Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan, they said.

Javed took the woman to his maternal uncle's home in Samarbagh tehsil of Lower Dir District instead of his hometown due to the security situation in Bajaur District bordering Afghanistan. According to police, both were in contact through Snapchat for the last three years and the friendship developed into a love affair.

District Police Officer of Lower Dir District Ziauddin told the media that the Chinese woman had been provided full security in the Samarbagh area. However, she is not being provided free movement due to Muharram and security concerns in the area. The travel documents of the woman are in order, police said, adding that she has not yet performed the 'nikah' with Javed.

Read: Hyderabad woman, who went to US for higher education, seen starving, depressed in Chicago

The news of the Chinese girl travelling to Pakistan for the pursuit of love came at a time when in a similar incident, a 34-year-old married Indian woman Anju from Rajasthan travelled to the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrulla whom she met on Facebook. Anju later married Nasrulla after converting to Islam and now has a new name, Fatima.

In another similar incident, Seema Ghulam Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani mother of four, sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019. Seema and Sachin live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

(With inputs from PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nargis Fakhri recalls her paranormal experience in Mumbai apartment: 'Scary guy took me to the cemetery'

DNA Special: How eye flu cases are increasing in India, know its causes, symptoms and tips for prevention

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

Apple Watch can put users at high risk, Indian government issues warning

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE