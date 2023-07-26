Headlines

Hyderabad woman, who went to US for higher education, seen starving, depressed in Chicago

An Indian woman, hailing from Hyderabad who went to study in the US was spotted on the streets of Chicago after her belongings were stolen.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

A Hyderabad woman went to the United States to pursue a master's degree in Information Science. She was spotted on the roads of Chicago fighting depression and starvation after all her belongings were reportedly stolen.  The woman's mother Sayeda Wahaj Fatima wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and sought his help in bringing back her daughter. 

The letter was shared on social media by BRS leader Khaleequr Rahaman. “Ms.Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, IL. Her mother has appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter. Would appreciate the immediate help,” Rahman wrote captioning the post on Twitter.

The post also has a video of the woman who identified herself as Minhaj Zaidi. Zaidi looks depressed and starved. She can be seen clearly having troubles remembering her name at first. 

The letter written by the woman's mother read, “My daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Maula Ali in Telangana, went to pursue her Masters in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, USA during August 2021 and was often in touch with us. Since past two months, she has not been in touch with me and recently we came to know through two Hyderabad youths that my daughter is in depression and someone stole her belongings, which left her to starvation. My daughter was spotted on the roads of Chicago in the USA.”

Read: Himachal weather news: School damaged in Shimla after cloudbursts, national highway blocked; IMD issues yellow alert

“It is requested to kindly ask the embassy of India, Washington DC, USA and Indian Consulate in Chicago USA to immediately interfere and bring back my daughter as soon as possible back to India. Necessary action taken in this regard may be informed,” it added.

