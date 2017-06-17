A US drone strike kills 3 al-Qaida millitants in Yemen

Headlines

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence-starrer stays steady, earns Rs 4.86 crore

Disha Patani remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni The Untold Story completes 7 years: ‘Couldn’t say goodbye, but…’

AFSPA extended in 4 districts of Assam, withdrawn from 4 others

Watch: Mitchell Starc prepares for ICC World Cup 2023 with a hat-trick against Netherlands

Kangana Ranaut pens note on 'many levels of success' after Chandramukhi 2's low opening: 'You can't shame or blame...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence-starrer stays steady, earns Rs 4.86 crore

Disha Patani remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni The Untold Story completes 7 years: ‘Couldn’t say goodbye, but…’

Bollywood celebrities, spectacular laser show to illuminate ODI World Cup opening ceremony on October 4

What to know about 75 hard viral challenge?

10 Mughal princesses who redefined beauty

Vitamin D: Tips to improve your Vitamin D deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Exclusive: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

Watch: PM Narendra Modi interacts with wrestler and social media influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence-starrer stays steady, earns Rs 4.86 crore

Kangana Ranaut pens note on 'many levels of success' after Chandramukhi 2's low opening: 'You can't shame or blame...'

Archana Gautam compares assault on her in Delhi to rape: 'They pulled my hair...'

HomeWorld

World

A US drone strike kills 3 al-Qaida millitants in Yemen

Yemeni officials say a missile fired by a US drone has killed three al-Qaida militants who were driving in a vehicle in the country's south.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2017, 05:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yemeni officials say a missile fired by a US drone has killed three al-Qaida militants who were driving in a vehicle in the country's south.

The officials say one of those killed in yesterday's attack was an operative close to the al-Qaida leader in Yemen, Saad al-Awlaki. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the press.

The officials say the missile killed everyone in the moving vehicle and left their bodies charred. The strike happened in the southern province of Shabwa.

Washington has intensified its attacks on al-Qaida in Yemen since President Donald Trump took office earlier this year

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bollywood’s highest-paid actor on Instagram earns Rs 3 crore per post, and it’s not Katrina, SRK or Deepika

'Better than Sukesh': Mika Singh replies to Jacqueline Fernandez's pic with Jean-Claude Van Damme, deletes tweet later

'Last nine years saw political stability, decisive policy-making': Union Minister Amit Shah on PM Modi government

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, father allegedly beaten up outside Congress party office, video goes viral

Owner of most expensive house in Delhi has Rs 2780 crore net worth, not Ambani or Adani; price is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE