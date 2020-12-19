Headlines

World

US: Michigan man wins lawsuit against parents for destroying his porn collection worth Rs 21 lakh

David Werking had sued his parents, claiming that all the material that he had collected was worth more than USD 29,000.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 09:10 PM IST

A man in Michigan, US has won a lawsuit against his parents for throwing away his pornography materials.

The US district judge Paul Maloney ruled in favour of David Werking who had argued that his parents threw away his collection of pornography without his consent and that they did not have the right to do so.

“There is no question that the destroyed property was David’s property,” Maloney said. “Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property.”

Werking had sued his parents, claiming that all the material that he had collected was worth more than USD 29,000 (Rs 21 lakh) as he had spent that amount on buying them.

After his divorce in 2016, David Werking, 42, moved back to his parents house. During his 10-month stay here Werking brought a huge collection of pornography material but when he moved out of the house, his parents threw away all his collection. 

Werking's parents claimed that he was addicted to child porn and had a huge collection of child pornography. They also said that he had a disturbing attitude towards women.

Werking, after leaving the house had asked his parents for his 12 boxes of porn and other pornography material. But his parents said they had thrown the entire collection after which Werking sued them.

Soon after the incident, Werking sued them, claiming his collection was worth USD 29,000 (Rs 21 lakh).

